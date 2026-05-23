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Sneakers
First Look At The Hip-Hop Inspired Air Jordan 4 "Musik"
The Air Jordan 4 "Musik" is expected to drop early 2027, inspired by the 1990s and 2000s fashion and hip-hop scene.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 23, 2026