News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
mrs. trendsetter
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
DJ Akademiks Hits Lil Baby With One Of The More Creative Disses You'll Ever Hear
DJ Akademiks has been relentless in his pursuit to tarnish Lil Baby's reputation and his latest diss is pretty wild.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 16, 2026