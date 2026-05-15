Hook Music App Presents The Lil Baby "Mrs. Trendsetter" Challenge

Lil Baby is gearing up for some big musical releases in the near future, but he's also showing love to the fans supporting his most recent work. "Mrs. Trendsetter" is going viral right now, and the Hook music app has now started a challenge that could net fans of the Leak$ highlight some big prizes.

The challenge consists of remixing "Mrs. Trendsetter" on the app, and anyone can join in on the fun. Top remixes have a chance to win $500 or a $350 Nobu gift card. Baby already set the tone with the track, and now fans can make it their own for a chance at lavish rewards. Moreover, you can click this link to download the app, learn more about the challenge, and enter for your chance to win.

For those unfamiliar with Hook, the app lets users play with the songs they love, with a growing collection of licensed material for fans to remix, mash up with other songs, and share their creativity. Genre-based music filters and sound effects can make more out of these remixes, letting fans reimagine their favorite artists in their own way without the learning curve.

You can share your remixes directly to TikTok, Instagram, or other social media platforms. Plus, with more artist challenges to come, you can compete on Hook's weekly leaderboard to earn more rewards for your passion and climb the ranks. So the "Mrs. Trendsetter" challenge is one of many ways to get the most out of the music you love.

Lil Baby's "Mrs. Trendsetter"

This is a big moment for the Atlanta artist to gift to fans. Through Hook, he and many other artists can connect with them even more closely, letting them dictate what material from their favs connects via their remixes and mashups.