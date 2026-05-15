Hook Music App Presents The Lil Baby "Mrs. Trendsetter" Challenge

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lil Baby Mrs Trendsetter Hook Challenge
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 7: Rapper Lil Baby attends Metro Boomin &amp; Boominati Presents a Futuristic Summa on August 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lil Baby's "Mrs. Trendsetter" is going viral right now, and you can win $500 or a Nobu date night by getting in on the action.

Lil Baby is gearing up for some big musical releases in the near future, but he's also showing love to the fans supporting his most recent work. "Mrs. Trendsetter" is going viral right now, and the Hook music app has now started a challenge that could net fans of the Leak$ highlight some big prizes.

The challenge consists of remixing "Mrs. Trendsetter" on the app, and anyone can join in on the fun. Top remixes have a chance to win $500 or a $350 Nobu gift card. Baby already set the tone with the track, and now fans can make it their own for a chance at lavish rewards. Moreover, you can click this link to download the app, learn more about the challenge, and enter for your chance to win.

For those unfamiliar with Hook, the app lets users play with the songs they love, with a growing collection of licensed material for fans to remix, mash up with other songs, and share their creativity. Genre-based music filters and sound effects can make more out of these remixes, letting fans reimagine their favorite artists in their own way without the learning curve.

You can share your remixes directly to TikTok, Instagram, or other social media platforms. Plus, with more artist challenges to come, you can compete on Hook's weekly leaderboard to earn more rewards for your passion and climb the ranks. So the "Mrs. Trendsetter" challenge is one of many ways to get the most out of the music you love.

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Lil Baby's "Mrs. Trendsetter"

This is a big moment for the Atlanta artist to gift to fans. Through Hook, he and many other artists can connect with them even more closely, letting them dictate what material from their favs connects via their remixes and mashups.

With Lil Baby's "Mrs. Trendsetter" going viral on TikTok, it's clear listeners made their pick. Now, everyone wants to get in on the action. Don't miss out on your chance to win big with your best remix on the Hook app. The Grammy winner, Billboard darling, and hitmaker will have a lot of great material to evaluate. Hopefully this isn't the last challenge he offers to fans excited about reimagining music.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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