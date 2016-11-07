hook
- MusicSaucy Santana Revealed That He Wanted Lizzo On Hook Of New SongSaucy is manifesting a Lizzo verse!ByTallie Spencer373 Views
- MusicJay-Z Fought To Keep Fridayy On "GOD DID"The singer recently recalled how Hov stood up for him when his vocals were almost taken out of the song.ByGabriel Bras Nevares8.2K Views
- MusicSheek Louch "Can't Accept" That Quentin Miller Wrote Lyrics For NasThe Lox member aired his thoughts out with DJ Vlad, who spoke to Quentin about his contributions to Nas' "The Pressure" on "KD2."ByGabriel Bras Nevares13.4K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Fights Off Ghostwriting Rumours: The Complete RundownMegan Thee Stallion jostled with Wolftyla over song accreditation, with a little boost from Juicy J.ByDevin Ch9.6K Views
- MusicFrank Ocean Wants Off Travis Scott's "Astroworld," Files Cease & Desist: ReportFrank Ocean wants to be removed from Travis Scott's "Carousel."ByDevin Ch64.8K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Frets Over "Ganja Burns" Final Cut: "I Hate How Long I Made The Hook"Nicki Minaj is unhappy with final version of "Ganja Burns."ByDevin Ch7.5K Views
- MusicQuavo & Pharrell Created "Apeshit" and "Stir Fry" Within The Frame Of An HourQuavo brags about his studio work rate with Pharrell.ByDevin Ch3.7K Views
- MusicJustin Bieber Sued Over Street Fight During 2016 NBA FinalsJab-Jab-Jab-Right Hook.ByDevin Ch2.0K Views
- MusicPost Malone's "Better Now" Gets Remarkable Praise By Taylor Swift: WatchTaylor Swift wishes she had come up with the catchy hook to "Better Now."ByAlex Zidel4.4K Views
- MusicT.I. Incurs Blame For Losing Out On Pharrell's "Stir Fry" BeatPharrell Sent Migos "Stir Fry" After Unproductive Session With T.I.ByDevin Ch4.9K Views
- MusicSwae Lee Says "Hurt To Look" Is A Song "Meant To End Racism"Swae Lee sits down with Apple Music's Head of Artist Curation on Beats 1 Radio.ByDevin Ch3.0K Views
- Music50 Cent Previews Track With Young Buck, Hints At G-Unit ProjectIs a G-Unit project in the works?ByDevin Ch33.8K Views
- MusicEminem Jokingly Shares "Rough Idea" Of Hook For Next SingleEminem jokingly shares a new "hook" from his upcoming album.ByRose Lilah104 Views
- Original Content10 Essential T-Pain HooksCelebrating the music of Faheem Rashad Najm a.k.a. The Tallahassee Hero a.k.a. Teddy Penderassdown a.k.a. T-Pain.ByDanny Schwartz10.5K Views