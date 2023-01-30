Sheek Louch “can’t accept” that Quentin Miller has writing credits on Nas’s “The Pressure” off of King’s Disease II. Moreover, that project was one of the best of 2021 from one of the best rappers ever, and The Lox member can’t accept he got help with his verses. During a conversation with VladTV, he reacted to Vlad’s comment about Miller writing for the legendary MC.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Sheek Louch of The Lox performs with The Roots onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

“When you say ‘wrote for him,'” Louch asked. “Like, wrote his lyrics, or came up with the hook? ‘Cause you know that s**t matters. Like, say you did a hook for me, I’m cool with that. You can write a hook for me, hell yeah. If you say ‘I wrote those lyrics that people said was amazing,’ then it’s different.”

Moreover, Vlad and Louch discussed ghostwriting in the industry, which Miller infamously did for Drake. For example, they talked about how Kanye West doesn’t face these criticisms because he’s open about having writers help him. However, in the case of a seasoned MC like Nas, that accusation could mean a death sentence on your respectability in the game.

Before getting into Sheek’s thoughts more in detail, VladTV played an interview clip with Miller explaining his involvement in “The Pressure.”

“So just to clear it up,” Vlad asked Quentin, “what exactly did you do on the song ‘The Pressure’?”

“Man, I was just a part of it,” he expressed “I don’t even want to do all that. I was a part of the song though, man, and people gon’ have to live with it. People are hurt, people still comment at me like ‘You lying.’ Yes, man, I did. I’m not saying it to hurt Nas’s legacy, I’m only a part of one song. I worked with Nas, I’m gonna leave it at that. That’s the only song I worked on with Nas that came out.”

Overall, Miller hesitated when it came to details, but also made it clear that people shouldn’t take this too seriously. Still, Sheek said that he “can’t accept” that Quentin helped Nas with his verse, and said that he probably helped with the chorus instead.

While Vlad made the argument that Nas is successful and accomplished enough to not require the artistic credibility, Louch disagreed. Moreover, he said he understands why producers and rappers work alone, because when people get creative together, they demand recognition. “Whoever write your rhymes might as well hold your microphone,” the hip-hop veteran concluded. During their conversation, they also discussed the YSL case and the dangers of snitching.

Still, what do you think of Sheek Louch refusing to believe that Quentin Miller helped Nas write his verses? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out the full clip down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest insights, stories, rumors, and upheld traditions in the hip-hop game.