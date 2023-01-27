Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments led many fans to dump his products while his collaborators have seemingly turned their back on him. 2021’s Donda became a huge return for Ye and brought him back in tune with hip-hop’s major players. Megastars like Travis Scott and Lil Baby appeared on Donda, along with legends like Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch.

Unfortunately for Ye, it seems like at least one member of the LOX wouldn’t return to the studio if invited. Sheek Louch recently sat down with DJ Vlad where he stated that he’s “not with anything [Ye’s] talking about, period.” Even though they’ve developed a professional relationship, Sheek Louch explained he doesn’t stand for hateful comments.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 21: Sheek Louch of The Lox performs during the Ruff Ryders and Friends Reunion Tour Past, Present and Future at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/FilmMagic)

“A lot of stuff probably wouldn’t have happened – I’m not talking about no fuckin’ sneaker deals or none of that shit. Say those comments was made before that. You know we wouldn’t have went out there. No one would’ve done nothing.”

From there, he explained that even if another opportunity to collaborate with Ye came about. He explained that he would decline but he wouldn’t do it in a polite manner.

“I’m not doin’ it!” Sheek Louch told Vlad. “I might say the shit Fat Joe said he’ll stab people for,” he added, referencing Joe’s interview where he detailed the repercussions of telling someone, “suck my d*ck.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Kanye West is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“To the frank stand, dawg! I’m not doing it,” he added. “Besides the money, maybe get some help and apologize for all the shit you said to people.”

Afterward, Sheek Louch commended Pusha T, who Consequence recently criticized, for distancing himself from G.O.O.D Music.

“He’s solid. Good for you, bro,” he said. “You ain’t gotta hate [Ye] but dawg, I can’t stand for the shit he’s talking right now.”