It’s said Kanye West is visiting our friends Down Under in an effort to bond with his new in-laws, but Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) wants the rapper ousted. Although we haven’t heard much from West in recent weeks, his racially insensitive, anti-Semitic remarks have been imprinted in pop culture. The Rap mogul has been banned from several social media platforms, and many lucrative business deals were ended.

It was revealed that he allegedly married 27-year-old Bianca Censori, an architect that reportedly worked for Yeezy. The Australian designer is said to have wed West in a private ceremony. They have allegedly made their way to her home country to visit her relatives.

KANYE WEST Gets Married To YEEZY Architect BIANCA CENSORI At A Private Wedding 👀 pic.twitter.com/I5gq6r0KKF — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) January 13, 2023

However, Australia Anti-Defamation Commission has penned a statement about the rapper’s visit. They want the country to ban West.

“Calling for violence and hate must have consequences, and Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control,” Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the civil rights organization ADC, told Billboard.

“This kind of rhetoric is dangerous and has real-world consequences,” Abramovich also stated. “Given the more than 30 million followers that this person has and who may start believing that his demonization of the Jewish community and that they must act.”

Kanye West literally went on a live interview and screamed "I'm a Nazi". pic.twitter.com/KEjauArQde — Act-IL (@Act_On_) December 2, 2022

“Allowing Kanye into Australia would also send the wrong signal about our nation and violate our core values of tolerance, diversity and respect. At a time of rising antisemitism in Australia and increasing vilification, his presence in the country, revolting anti-Jewish propaganda and incitement, and abhorrent rhetoric poses a significant risk to the Jewish community.

“On the basis of his record of demonization of the Jewish people (’death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’) we urge Minister Giles to use his powers under section 501 of The Migration Act and refuse Kanye entry.”

The Australian Jewish Association also fired off an open letter asking for Ye to be blocked from entering the country.

Antisemitism is rising in Aust & globally



Several antisemitic incidents specifically referenced Kanye West, including in Brisbane & Melb



His visit may lead to further antisemitic attacks



AJA wrote & asked Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to refuse a visa on character grounds — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) January 23, 2023

“Antisemitism is at elevated levels in Australia, part of a worldwide trend. Multiple recent antisemitic incidents across Australia have specifically referenced Kanye West,” they said. “Including graffiti in Melbourne and leaflets in Brisbane.”

It is unclear if any steps will actually be taken. Meanwhile, West has not spoken about the rumors of his new marriage. It has been further suggested that West is currently working on his 2024 campaign for President of the United States.

[via]