Kanye West may be unable to obtain an Australian visa due to his history of antisemitic behavior. One government minister said on Wednesday that Ye’s “awful” antisemitic comments could result in him being denied access by the country.

West is reportedly hoping to travel to his new wife Bianca Censori’s hometown of Melbourne to meet her family.

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” Minister for Education Jason Clare said in an interview with CNN affiliate Nine News. “I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

Ye has made all sorts of antisemitic comments in recent months. He admitted to liking Adolf Hitler while speaking with Alex Jones, shared a Swastika on Twitter, and more. He’s also been hanging out with infamous white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief Peter Wertheim addressed the situation in a statement to Sky News.

“We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail,” Wertherim said.

Australia has blocked far-right figures from entering the country for failing the “good character” test in previous years. In 2015, they blocked British conspiracy theorist David Icke who was on a speaking tour.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles will likely make the final decision on Kanye West’s access to the country.

West and Censori reportedly tied the knot, earlier this month, however, they did so without filing a marriage certificate.

Antisemitism is rising in Aust & globally



Several antisemitic incidents specifically referenced Kanye West, including in Brisbane & Melb



His visit may lead to further antisemitic attacks



AJA wrote & asked Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to refuse a visa on character grounds — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) January 23, 2023

