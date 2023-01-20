Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently finalized one of the most tumultuous celebrity divorces in recent memory. Since their split, the reality starlet has had one high-profile fling, with Pete Davidson. Her ex, on the other hand, has been working his way through flings with various models and socialites. However, he seems to have found his match with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

Earlier this month, reports began circulating about a secret wedding between the two. Though neither half of the couple has spoken out directly about the rumours, the rapper was spotted sporting a ring on his finger. Additionally, sources have since confirmed that the gossip is true.

this mf kanye got married to a kim clone pic.twitter.com/4ZRFMknkvj — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) January 13, 2023

Watching your ex move on with someone else is never easy. Seeing as Censori closely resembles Kardashian, it’s likely been even harder for the mother of four to not pay attention to the situation. Initially, some sites claimed that the 42-year-old “hates” Ye’s new partner.

According to that source, the SKIMS founder has a distaste for attractive women. This is why she allegedly doesn’t like her “replacement.” However, other outlets have contradicted those rumours, stating that Kim is unbothered by the new romance.

“[Kardashian] isn’t paying attention to it,” sources told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “[Her focus is] the well-being of her children.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children are seen leaving their hotel on August 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Team GT/GC Images)

The makeup mogul herself now seems to be substantiating those reports, declaring this phase of her life as her “happy era” on Instagram.

On Thursday (January 19), Kardashian posted a series of snapshots that find her wearing a classic blue jeans, white shirt combo. She’s ditched her white blonde hair in favour of her long black locks once again and is looking more like herself than ever before.

In the comment section, Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Kimora Lee Simmons, and countless other friends dropped by to show their support. Who needs a man when you have supportive best friends to gas you up, right?

Do you think Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage will last the test of time? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

