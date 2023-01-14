When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.

“Kim hates her,” said an insider. Sources claimed that she’s “hated” her for a long time, yet the reason is unknown. Allegedly, people working at Yeezy HQ knew that the reality TV star didn’t like Censori. Furthermore, we don’t know how much of this is just a personal issue or if there were more serious fears at play. “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls,” added a source.

Of course, without any sign from Kim herself, this is all just speculative. However, given the Chicago rapper’s recent rhetoric and behavior, it’s not shocking to hear rumors of more conflict. Back to Censori, according to Page Six, she has a master’s degree in architecture and has worked at the company for several years. Still, it seems Kanye’s particularly fond of architecture, as he redesigned plenty of buildings with his team.

TMZ reported Friday that the Yeezy boss married Bianca in a private ceremony. Although they reportedly did not get a marriage certificate to legalize the union, they both wore wedding rings on an outing. Moreover, onlookers recently spotted the two on what seemed to be a date at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

While Ye’s harmful comments distanced him from the mainstream, don’t think that he’s fully slowed down. In December, he released the non-streaming track “Censori Overload” or “Someday We’ll All Be Free.” In it, he raps “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that the couple’s honeymoon was at the Amangiri resort in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments last week. Moreover, this news comes two months after Ye and Kim finalized their divorce.

