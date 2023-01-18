Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly “not a huge fan” of the rapper’s music. Speaking with Nova FM’s Ben, Liam and Belle show, one of Censori’s old friends, Kate, discussed her relationship with West.

As for how the two know one another, Kate explained that she’s been friends with Censori for years. Kate recalled Censori being part of the “popular group” in high school.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

“I knew her pretty well. She was definitely in the popular group and she was known for her big boobs, that was kind of her thing,” she claimed. “She was pretty hot, she was the hot one, friends with all the guys. [But] she was lovely.”

“She wasn’t one of the bitchy popular high school girls. I’ve got nothing bad to say about her,” Kate added.

Kate also confirmed how Ye and Censori met. She revealed that West slid into Censori’s DMs on Instagram offering her a job.

“Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out. I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect,” she alleged.

While not legally binding, West’s marriage to the Yeezy employee went down in a Beverly Hills ceremony, last week. Outside of the reports from TMZ, neither West nor Censori has confirmed the relationship on social media. However, West released a song titled “Censori Overload” last month.

While they split up at the beginning of 2021, West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, only finalized their divorce two months ago. According to reports, Kardashian isn’t worried about Ye and Censori.

Rapper, Kanye West weds Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, in a private ceremony pic.twitter.com/uW4Xp5PSnC — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) January 13, 2023

