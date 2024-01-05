Saucy Santana Revealed That He Wanted Lizzo On Hook Of New Song

Saucy Santana recently shared an interesting tidbit with his fans on Instagram. He revealed that he initially wanted Lizzo to contribute to the bridge of his upcoming song. The Florida-based rapper took to social media, captioning a post with a "Fun fact" about his desire to have Lizzo on the track's hook. "Fun fact: I wanted lizzo to sing the bridge! she woulda ate zownnnn!" he wrote. This revelation sparked various reactions from fans, showcasing a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism. Some supporters expressed their excitement, asserting that they could envision Lizzo's unique style enhancing the song's bridge.

The prospect of collaboration with a powerhouse like Lizzo garnered positive reactions. "Yesss I can def hear Lizzo on this for sure!!" one person commented. Fans anticipated a dynamic blend of their individual musical flavors. "It gives lizzoooooo !!! Literally," another person said. However, not all responses were favorable. One fan pointed out what seemed like a contradiction in Saucy Santana's approach, referencing his recent commentary on embracing women with natural bodies. The fan questioned the compatibility of Santana's desire for a collaboration with Lizzo, a proponent of body positivity. Moreover, given Santana's past remarks that seemingly went against the ideals of embracing natural bodies.

Read More: Memphis Non-Profit Claims Saucy Santana Scammed Them

Saucy Santana Shares New Snippet

Furthermore, the person wrote: "Didn’t he just talk about women with natural bodies? 😂😂 why tf would Lizzo ft a song with you and you body shamed natural women? That’ll literally go against everything she stood up for, gotten banned for, and notoriously roasted for. Bye Santana." Specifically, Saucy Santana was under fire in November last year for roasting a women who didn't have a BBL. "She ain't have no BBL, no mink lashes, no lace wig... she just said f*** it," Saucy shared. However, these comments by Saucy made people criticize him. Furthermore, Saucy Santana's openness about his collaboration aspirations not only engages fans but also invites discussions about the potential impact of joint efforts between artists with distinct styles.

Moreover, as the hip-hop community continues to evolve, the intersection of diverse voices and perspectives within collaborations remains a noteworthy aspect of the genre's narrative. Saucy Santana's desire to involve Lizzo in his upcoming project serves as a testament to the genre's ability to bring together artists from various backgrounds. Contributing to the rich tapestry of hip-hop's ever-expanding landscape. What are your thoughts? Would you want to hear Lizzo on this new track?

Read More: Saucy Santana Roasts A Woman During Video Shoot: "She Ain't Have No BBL"