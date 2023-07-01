Lizzo Leaves Her Mark On The “Barbie” Soundtrack With Upbeat “Pink” Single: Stream

The internet has been an undoubtedly more pink place as of late, largely thanks to the long-awaited debut of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. After a fashionable press tour with the star-studded cast across the globe, the family-friendly flick finally hit theatres this weekend. Aside from drumming up serious childhood nostalgia in the hearts of many, Barbie also comes accompanied by a must-hear soundtrack featuring the likes of Billie Eilish, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo.

The latter songstress is actually the first title we hear in the opening moments of the film. Over production by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Ricky Reed, Lizzo croons about waking up in a fabulous world and being surrounded by all her Barbie pals. In the film, lead actress Margot Robbie goes about her perfect day while the track plays, though it soon becomes obvious that she hasn’t exactly been feeling like herself lately.

Lizzo’s “Pink” is the Perfect Barbie Soundtrack Opener

Thus far, the film’s reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, and the soundtrack only helps to enhance standout performances from names like Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera. Aside from Lizzo and the aforementioned recording artists, PinkPantheress also came through with “Angel,” Dominic Fike delivered on “Hey Blondie,” and Khalid put himself on a “Silver Platter.”

The only singer to actually appear in Barbie is Dua Lipa, though Gosling did put his vocal chops on display with “I’m Just Ken,” reminding us he’s more than just a pretty face for the first time since La La Land. Tap into Lizzo’s “Pink” single above, or add the catchy track to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Is catching Barbie going to be a part of your weekend plans? Let us know in the comments, and check back tomorrow for more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

In pink, goes with everything

Beautiful from head to toe

I’m read’ to go, you know, you know

It’s pink, good enough to drink

We like other colours

But pink just looks so good on us

