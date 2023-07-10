Excitement for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has rapidly been growing since the earliest teaser trailers arrived a few months ago. At first, it was the film’s star-studded cast (Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae) that had the world talking. More recently it’s been the soundtrack that’s captivating future audiences. Notably, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” which samples Aqua’s throwback classic, “Barbie Girl.”

Robbie shared that she specifically spoke with her director about including Spice and Minaj’s second-ever collaboration in the film. It was a no-brainer, seeing as the Queen of Rap mentions Barbie in songs and even when referring to herself. On Sunday (July 9) evening, the Trinidadian stepped out for the premiere alongside other artists on the soundtrack. Of course, she made sure to pose for several photos with Margot on the red carpet.

Read More: Margot Robbie Takes Credit For Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s Appearance On “Barbie” Soundtrack

Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams” Came True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Minaj’s “Princess Diana (Remix)” collaborator wasn’t in attendance as she’s currently running the festival circuit overseas in Europe. Thankfully the 40-year-old was able to hold it down, looking as snatched as ever in her sky-blue Alaia dress that featured an incredibly high slit showing off her toned legs. Besides looking radiant beside Robbie, the Queen hitmaker also captured photos beside a bright pink car, and gave us a look at her calf-length, platinum blonde wig that definitely makes her the ultimate Barbie.

Promotion for her and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” single is high on Nicki Minaj’s to-do list at this time, but outside of focusing on that she’s still found time to interact with the Barbz on Twitter. This past weekend as she was scrolling through the app, the mother of one came across an absurd deep fake video of her and Tom Holland, which had her ready to delete the entire internet. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reacts To Bizarre Tom Holland Deep Fake Video: “I Hope The Whole Internet Get Deleted!!!”

[Via]