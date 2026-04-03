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Pooh Shiesty's Mother Heads To Facebook Live To React To His Arrest
Gladys Baines' son Pooh Shiesty was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint earlier this year.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
April 03, 2026