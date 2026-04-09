Are Stefon Diggs & Taylor Frankie Paul Actually Dating?

BY Caroline Fisher
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Stefon Diggs Taylor Frankie Paul
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after his arraignment on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault over an alleged pay dispute with a private chef. He pled not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. Mark Jarret Chavous / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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A photo claiming to show Stefon Diggs and Taylor Frankie Paul walking together in Utah recently surfaced online, sparking speculation.

Recently, a photo claiming to show Stefon Diggs and Taylor Frankie Paul walking together in Utah surfaced online. It quickly went viral and left fans questioning the nature of their relationship. According to Rolling Out, however, the image is actually fake. Per the outlet, it came from a parody account on Twitter/X. For now, there's no proof that Diggs and Paul have even met, let alone that they're romantically involved.

The hoax comes just a couple of months after Diggs' real romantic relationship with Cardi B came to an end. For now, it remains unclear exactly why the two of them decided to go their separate ways. They do, however, appear to be on good terms.

Earlier this week, Diggs was even spotted supporting Cardi at her "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Washington, D.C. alongside his mother and brother. He and the femcee were later spotted chatting after leaving the same club at roughly the same time. This led to rumors that the two of them could be an item again, though at the time of writing, that's unconfirmed.

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Stefon Diggs Legal Issues

Romantic relationships are far from the only thing on Diggs' mind these days, as he's also currently dealing with some serious legal problems. During a recent interview with The Danza Project, Chris Blake Griffith also claimed that there could be more on the way. According to him, Nigel King is allegedly suing the athlete. He didn't share any specific details about the lawsuit, besides the fact that King was allegedly almost killed.

Griffith also alleged that the lawsuit cites Darez Diggs and Charlie "Chap" Jordan, the two men who allegedly tried to take his own life. He claims to have seen footage of the alleged attack, which proved that both of them were allegedly involved.

Diggs was sued again in December by his former private chef, who accused him of physically attacking her over a pay dispute. He pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault in February.

Read More: Stefon Diggs Sparks Cardi B Reunion Rumors At D.C. “Little Miss Drama” Show

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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