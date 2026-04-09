Are Stefon Diggs & Taylor Frankie Paul Actually Dating?

Recently, a photo claiming to show Stefon Diggs and Taylor Frankie Paul walking together in Utah surfaced online. It quickly went viral and left fans questioning the nature of their relationship. According to Rolling Out, however, the image is actually fake. Per the outlet, it came from a parody account on Twitter/X. For now, there's no proof that Diggs and Paul have even met, let alone that they're romantically involved.

The hoax comes just a couple of months after Diggs' real romantic relationship with Cardi B came to an end. For now, it remains unclear exactly why the two of them decided to go their separate ways. They do, however, appear to be on good terms.

Earlier this week, Diggs was even spotted supporting Cardi at her "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Washington, D.C. alongside his mother and brother. He and the femcee were later spotted chatting after leaving the same club at roughly the same time. This led to rumors that the two of them could be an item again, though at the time of writing, that's unconfirmed.

Stefon Diggs Legal Issues

Romantic relationships are far from the only thing on Diggs' mind these days, as he's also currently dealing with some serious legal problems. During a recent interview with The Danza Project, Chris Blake Griffith also claimed that there could be more on the way. According to him, Nigel King is allegedly suing the athlete. He didn't share any specific details about the lawsuit, besides the fact that King was allegedly almost killed.

Griffith also alleged that the lawsuit cites Darez Diggs and Charlie "Chap" Jordan, the two men who allegedly tried to take his own life. He claims to have seen footage of the alleged attack, which proved that both of them were allegedly involved.