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Are Stefon Diggs & Taylor Frankie Paul Actually Dating?
A photo claiming to show Stefon Diggs and Taylor Frankie Paul walking together in Utah recently surfaced online, sparking speculation.
By
Caroline Fisher
April 09, 2026