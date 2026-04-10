Waka Flocka Flame Denies Dissing Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Case

Waka Flocka Flame recently performed in Atlanta, and his rendition of "Hard In Da Paint" proved to be a hot debate topic online. Many fans thought he dissed Gucci Mane during his performance, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. This comes amid a lot of scrutiny against Guwop for suffering an alleged kidnapping and robbery at the hands of his signee Pooh Shiesty, including snitching allegations. But the Florida rapper quickly shut this speculation of a diss down.

"Yall be reaching with the gucci s**t be bool and stop putting me and hate in the same sentence," Waka Flocka wrote on his IG Story last night (Thursday, April 9). According to No Jumper on Twitter, he allegedly tweeted this about the Gucci situation last week: "Man y'all out yo f***ing mind if you think I'm a celebrate wop situation if tho we ain't on one accord...none of my business carrying [BS]."

Also, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Flocka Flame uploaded an IG Story today (Friday, April 10) of him seemingly mockingly quoting a line from the "Crash Dummy" diss track. Guwop recently launched that against Shiesty, which led to a lot of snitching debates.

"Put that ink to the paper, I was under duress," Waka expressed. So maybe he does feel a way about this situation, but it seems like he's not ready to comment on it any further. We'll see if this changes in the near future, though, especially after what seems like a comical and dismissive reaction to "Crash Dummy."

Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Flame's Beef

For those unaware, Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame had beef, but they squashed it back in 2018. Their early 2010s feud stemmed from contract and management issues, allegedly unpaid royalties, and other business-related conflicts. While they might still have some bad blood, Waka Flocka isn't harping on it for now.