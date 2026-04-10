Waka Flocka Flame Denies Dissing Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Waka Flocka Flame Denies Dissing Gucci Mane Pooh Shiesty Case
Nov 25, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Waka Flocka Flame in attendance during the second half of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship between the Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane have had their issues in the past, but Waka won't use this Pooh Shiesty situation to re-ignite beef... Yet.

Waka Flocka Flame recently performed in Atlanta, and his rendition of "Hard In Da Paint" proved to be a hot debate topic online. Many fans thought he dissed Gucci Mane during his performance, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. This comes amid a lot of scrutiny against Guwop for suffering an alleged kidnapping and robbery at the hands of his signee Pooh Shiesty, including snitching allegations. But the Florida rapper quickly shut this speculation of a diss down.

"Yall be reaching with the gucci s**t be bool and stop putting me and hate in the same sentence," Waka Flocka wrote on his IG Story last night (Thursday, April 9). According to No Jumper on Twitter, he allegedly tweeted this about the Gucci situation last week: "Man y'all out yo f***ing mind if you think I'm a celebrate wop situation if tho we ain't on one accord...none of my business carrying [BS]."

Also, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Flocka Flame uploaded an IG Story today (Friday, April 10) of him seemingly mockingly quoting a line from the "Crash Dummy" diss track. Guwop recently launched that against Shiesty, which led to a lot of snitching debates.

"Put that ink to the paper, I was under duress," Waka expressed. So maybe he does feel a way about this situation, but it seems like he's not ready to comment on it any further. We'll see if this changes in the near future, though, especially after what seems like a comical and dismissive reaction to "Crash Dummy."

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Flame's Beef

For those unaware, Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame had beef, but they squashed it back in 2018. Their early 2010s feud stemmed from contract and management issues, allegedly unpaid royalties, and other business-related conflicts. While they might still have some bad blood, Waka Flocka isn't harping on it for now.

Elsewhere, Gucci Mane snitching debates are rampant. Many folks feel like he snitched on Pooh Shiesty with "Crash Dummy," in addition to an FBI agent's recent court testimony that Gucci allegedly gave a statement to police about the alleged kidnapping and robbery. With this discourse in mind, many took Waka's performance and ran with negativity. But the complex nature of this artist-to-artist dynamic will not be enough to quell more critical conversations.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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