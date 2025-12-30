6ix9ine Calls “F*ck The Streets" A Tactic To Justify Working With Gunna

Earlier this month, 21 Savage took to X with a message about Young Thug's alleged feud with Gunna, suggesting that they put the past behind them once and for all. “F*ck the streets,” he added at the time. "We ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t.”

This sentiment was echoed by various other artists on social media in the days following. 6ix9ine, on the other hand, recently made it clear that he can't get behind the movement. During an appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast this week, he weighed in, theorizing that this is all just a tactic to justify working with Gunna despite his snitching allegations.

"They realized that Gunna doesn't need them. Gunna is gonna continue to prevail and continue to succeed without them," he explained. "It's saying, 'Hey guys, we're only letting Gunna in because f*ck the streets is dead.'"

6ix9ine isn't the only artist who has his doubts about the "f*ck the streets" movement, either. Last week, Fivio Foreign also hopped online to share his thoughts, revealing that he actually agrees with his foe.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

6ix9ine One Night With Steiny

"Nah lol.. I can’t just let yu n***as say f**k the streets," he tweeted. "The streets is the reason why a lot of these n***as in these big positions. I ah never turn my back on my biggest support system. How n***as help change the streets or save the streets. The streets keep me movie and keep me and mines good. And guess what.. I better not see’n 1 n***a from the streets supports nobody that say f**k the streets idc who yu are nobody get a pass in my eyes. Ngl this the 1 time 69 goofy a** was rite."

Amid the controversy surrounding his stance, 21 Savage returned to X over the weekend to set the record straight.