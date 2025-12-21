Fivio Foreign Shockingly Agrees With 6ix9ine Over "F**k The Streets" Tweets

Tekashi 6ix9ine was going hard at Fivio Foreign a couple of years ago, but it seems like their fiery feud might have gotten an opportunity for a hatchet burial. That's because of the "F**k the streets" movement that 21 Savage, Young Thug, and many other rappers have promoted this week.

6ix9ine already clowned Young Thug and 21 Savage, but many folks didn't expect the Brooklyn drill MC to chime in so staunchly. Via Twitter, he reacted to what's going on in hip-hop right now with some strong takes, surprisingly giving Tekashi credit.

"Nah lol.. I can’t just let yu n***as say f**k the streets," Fivio tweeted. "The streets is the reason why a lot of these n***as in these big positions. I ah never turn my back on my biggest support system. How n***as help change the streets or save the streets. The streets keep me movie and keep me and mines good. And guess what.. I better not see’n 1 n***a from the streets supports nobody that say f**k the streets idc who yu are nobody get a pass in my eyes. Ngl this the 1 time 69 goofy a** was rite."

"F**k The Streets" Debate

From there, Fivio Foreign expressed thankfulness for his experiences and relationships in the streets despite its negative elements, positing that this is too extreme of a position. More specifically, he thinks this should change to "f**k jail" or more specific messages against violence, crash-outs, or street politics rather than dismissing the streets as a whole. In fact, this tweet storm came with a new slogan proposal: "#HelpTheStreets."

Elsewhere, though, those rappers supporting Young Thug and 21 Savage are arguing against the trauma and hardship that the streets represent. Others took more critical stances on street activity and street codes, whereas those defending "the streets" think this is all hypocrisy.

Still, Fivio Foreign will find friends elsewhere who agree with his defense of "the streets." With so many MCs chiming in, we might have a big update or development in store coming soon. But for now, this divisive topic is bringing even the most combative of enemies together.