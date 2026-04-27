1090 Jake Claims Gucci Mane Cried During Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Robbery

1090 Jake says that Pooh Shiesty wanted Gucci Mane to feel hurt when he allegedly robbed him at a music studio in Dallas, Texas, earlier this year. Speaking with VladTV for a new interview, Jake argued that Shiesty taking the iconic rapper's jewelry in addition to forcing him to release him from his record contract showed that the move was personal.
Jake began by suggesting that Shiesty wanted to make Gucci "feel some type of way." "Growing up on Gucci too, like Gucci had a lot of people crashing out and living what he was rapping. And that's why a lot of people feel some type of way... Everybody looked at him like a gangster because that's how he carried himself. He's always talking about, 'You try me, I'mma smoke you. You do this, I'mma smoke you.' He got tried, and no one believed it because of his reputation as a gangster. That's why nobody believed it," he said.
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1090 Jake continued: "To hear he went out like that. Hernandez Govan said he was like crying or some sh*t. He did an interview saying Pooh Shiesty was the one taking the jewelry out of his ears and that Gucci was like teary-eyed."
When VladTV shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to the claim. "I can only see Gucci crying if he was so heart broke that shiesty back door him ion think he expected that outta Pooh," one user wrote. Another added: "Some of the biggest gangsters of All Time told."
Pooh Shiesty's Arrest
The drama began when authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this month. They claimed that he and several other co-conspirators organized a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. There, they forced Gucci to release Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records. Gucci made his first public appearance since the arrest to perform at the halftime show of the UFL Birmingham Stallions’ home opener, earlier this month.