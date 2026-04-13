50 Cent trolled Gucci Mane for allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty while joking with Uncle Murda in a video circulating on social media. "Could be worse, you could be Gucci," 50 remarks. Murda responds, "Free Pooh Shiesty, damn." It's unclear exactly what they were talking about beforehand, but Murda ended up sharing the clip on his Instagram Story.

50 Cent and Uncle Murda aren't the first artists to take issue with Gucci Mane's alleged role in Pooh Shiesty's arrest. RXKNephew and RXKZeroTheGod teamed up for the single, "Dear Gucci," earlier this month. On the song, they express their disappointment in the rapper they once idolized.

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Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint. In doing so, they claimed he forced Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records while organizing a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. His father, Big30, and six other co-conspirators are also facing charges.

Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, recently spoke with reporters after his unsuccessful bond hearing. In doing so, he downplayed the validity of the alleged evidence against his client. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..." For now, Shiesty will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.