50 Cent Clowns Gucci Mane For Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint, earlier this year.

50 Cent trolled Gucci Mane for allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty while joking with Uncle Murda in a video circulating on social media. "Could be worse, you could be Gucci," 50 remarks. Murda responds, "Free Pooh Shiesty, damn." It's unclear exactly what they were talking about beforehand, but Murda ended up sharing the clip on his Instagram Story.

50 Cent and Uncle Murda aren't the first artists to take issue with Gucci Mane's alleged role in Pooh Shiesty's arrest. RXKNephew and RXKZeroTheGod teamed up for the single, "Dear Gucci," earlier this month. On the song, they express their disappointment in the rapper they once idolized.

Read More: 50 Cent Feuds With Shreveport City Council Over His Massive Donation

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint. In doing so, they claimed he forced Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records while organizing a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. His father, Big30, and six other co-conspirators are also facing charges.

Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, recently spoke with reporters after his unsuccessful bond hearing. In doing so, he downplayed the validity of the alleged evidence against his client. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..." For now, Shiesty will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

Gucci Mane ended up seemingly addressing the drama with a new track titled "Crash Dummy." He raps on the song: “I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set up ... Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me.”

Read More: 50 Cent Weighs In On Kanye West's Wireless Festival Controversy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Freddie Gibbs Mocks Gucci Mane Pooh Shiesty Crash Dummy Music Freddie Gibbs Mocks Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty Diss Track "Crash Dummy"
Pooh Shiesty Lawyer Speaks Music Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Rapper Is Denied Bond
pooh shiesty Music 50 Cent Reacts To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty
GettyImages-1301439311 (1) Music Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Slams The Evidence Used To Arrest Him
Comments 0