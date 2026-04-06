Dear Gucci - Song By RXKNephew & RXKZeroTheGod

BY Cole Blake
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RXKNephew - Dear Gucci RXKNephew - Dear Gucci
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RXKNephew and RXKZeroTheGod's latest song, "Dear Gucci," comes in response to Pooh Shiesty's arrest, last week.

RXKNephew and RXKZeroTheGod teamed up for a new song titled, "Dear Gucci," addressed to the iconic rapper, Gucci Mane. The move comes after authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping Gucci at gunpoint and forcing him to sign papers releasing him from his contract with 1017 Records. Throughout the song, the two artists reflect on their love for Gucci Mane and disappointment that he'd allegedly snitch on Shiesty. "F*ck you tell on Pooh Shiesty like that? ... I'm very disappointed in you," Nephew raps. "Never thought I’d have to diss Gucci smh," RXKZeroTheGod wrote in the comments section of the track on YouTube.

Release Date: April 5, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From "Dear Gucci"

Dear Davis, why your name in that paperwork?
I'm about to put that Jeezy on
Pookie Loc would've never told
Young Dolph would've never told

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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