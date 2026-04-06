Dear Gucci - Song By RXKNephew & RXKZeroTheGod

RXKNephew and RXKZeroTheGod teamed up for a new song titled, "Dear Gucci," addressed to the iconic rapper, Gucci Mane. The move comes after authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping Gucci at gunpoint and forcing him to sign papers releasing him from his contract with 1017 Records. Throughout the song, the two artists reflect on their love for Gucci Mane and disappointment that he'd allegedly snitch on Shiesty. "F*ck you tell on Pooh Shiesty like that? ... I'm very disappointed in you," Nephew raps. "Never thought I’d have to diss Gucci smh," RXKZeroTheGod wrote in the comments section of the track on YouTube.