Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants Reportedly Try To Sever Ties From Rapper Again In Murder-For-Hire Case

BY Aron A.
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MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
OTF Dede and Browneyez are reportedly fighting against the latest charges.

Two people charged in Lil Durk’s trial have asked a judge to remove them from the trial, arguing that they’re being tried for murders that they have nothing to do with. According to documents obtained by All Hip Hop, Deandre Wilson, also known as OTF DeDe, and David Lindsey, known as Browneyez, recently renewed a bid to sever ties from the trial.

In the government’s Third Superseding Indictment, the Banks Gang Enterprise, as described by prosecutors, was hit with new charges. The charges relate to a string of shootings since 2019. One of them included an attempted murder in Atlanta that year, the next surrounding an alleged attempted murder of Quando Rondo in Blackshear, GA, in 2021. The next is the 2022 shooting of Stephon Mack in Chicago in January, and then the murder of Lul Pab in Beverly Hills in August. 

Wilson and Lindsey’s attorneys argued that there’s no real evidence that ties them to these incidents. Neither name is in the Atlanta shooting, nor the Chicago shooting, which reportedly involves unnamed co-conspirators. 

Lindsey’s sole tie to the Chicago shooting is when he appeared at a video shoot where Durk had $1M in cash. However, his attorneys said that cash is a regular prop in music videos and can’t actually back up any claims of criminal intent. Moreover, they also pointed out that the court determined that it’s “clearly prejudicial” to use clips from music videos of the defendants holding guns and cash as evidence. 

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Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants Hope to Be Removed From Trial

Ultimately, the defense for both believes that the jury’s judgment will be clouded if they have to sit through testimony related to these other violent crimes unrelated to Lindsey and Wilson, and then try to determine the verdict for their charges separate from it. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates related to the trial. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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