Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants Reportedly Try To Sever Ties From Rapper Again In Murder-For-Hire Case

Two people charged in Lil Durk’s trial have asked a judge to remove them from the trial, arguing that they’re being tried for murders that they have nothing to do with. According to documents obtained by All Hip Hop, Deandre Wilson, also known as OTF DeDe, and David Lindsey, known as Browneyez, recently renewed a bid to sever ties from the trial.

In the government’s Third Superseding Indictment, the Banks Gang Enterprise, as described by prosecutors, was hit with new charges. The charges relate to a string of shootings since 2019. One of them included an attempted murder in Atlanta that year, the next surrounding an alleged attempted murder of Quando Rondo in Blackshear, GA, in 2021. The next is the 2022 shooting of Stephon Mack in Chicago in January, and then the murder of Lul Pab in Beverly Hills in August.

Wilson and Lindsey’s attorneys argued that there’s no real evidence that ties them to these incidents. Neither name is in the Atlanta shooting, nor the Chicago shooting, which reportedly involves unnamed co-conspirators.

Lindsey’s sole tie to the Chicago shooting is when he appeared at a video shoot where Durk had $1M in cash. However, his attorneys said that cash is a regular prop in music videos and can’t actually back up any claims of criminal intent. Moreover, they also pointed out that the court determined that it’s “clearly prejudicial” to use clips from music videos of the defendants holding guns and cash as evidence.

Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants Hope to Be Removed From Trial