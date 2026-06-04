Lil Durk Reportedly Facing New Charges In Murder-For-Hire Case

BY Aron A.
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May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports
New developments in the Lil Durk case.

Lil Durk’s legal problems look like they’re about to get worse as federal prosecutors signal that more charges could be filed. According to AllHipHop, there are new allegations of racketeering-related infractions that will be added to his case, including racketeering murder charges. The recent court filing in Los Angeles disclosed plans to file additional charges related to the 2022 shooting involving Quando Rondo. The move is reportedly a strategic one intended to block Durk’s co-defendant DeAndre Wilson from being released before trial.

Authorities allege that Durk played a role in organizing a retaliatory attack against Quando Rondo in California. While Quando survived, his cousin, Lul Pab, was fatally shot during the incident near the Beverly Center.

Prosecutors claim Wilson helped coordinate the shooting by recruiting other people from Chicago to travel to Los Angeles. The court documents claim that this group in particular monitored Quando Rondo for a day before they allegedly shot at him.

The prosecutors described him as a key figure in the murder-for-hire trial, but Wilson’s team has tried to argue that his alleged involvement was less significant than other people charged in the case. However, the government challenged that with surveillance footage captured in the aftermath of Robinson’s death, where Wilson allegedly ordered food and talked to other people involved in the shooting less than an hour after it happened. Moreover, the filing also accuses Wilson of being out on bond in a separate murder case in Chicago when he traveled to Los Angeles. It should be noted that he was eventually acquitted on those charges. However, prosecutors cited it as part of his criminal history.

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What Charges Is Durk Facing?

While prosecutors plan to oppose Wilson’s release, he’s also possibly facing charges of Murder in Aid of Racketeering and conspiracy to commit stalking. However, the possible new charges against Durk are reportedly also related to older incidents, including the 2019 Varsity restaurant shooting and the 2022 murder of Stephon Mack. Durk was charged in the Varsity restaurant but the charges were dropped. Authorities did not file charges related to the Mack killing, though Durk was linked to it in federal documents. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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