Lil Durk Reportedly Facing New Charges In Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk’s legal problems look like they’re about to get worse as federal prosecutors signal that more charges could be filed. According to AllHipHop, there are new allegations of racketeering-related infractions that will be added to his case, including racketeering murder charges. The recent court filing in Los Angeles disclosed plans to file additional charges related to the 2022 shooting involving Quando Rondo. The move is reportedly a strategic one intended to block Durk’s co-defendant DeAndre Wilson from being released before trial.

Authorities allege that Durk played a role in organizing a retaliatory attack against Quando Rondo in California. While Quando survived, his cousin, Lul Pab, was fatally shot during the incident near the Beverly Center.

Prosecutors claim Wilson helped coordinate the shooting by recruiting other people from Chicago to travel to Los Angeles. The court documents claim that this group in particular monitored Quando Rondo for a day before they allegedly shot at him.

The prosecutors described him as a key figure in the murder-for-hire trial, but Wilson’s team has tried to argue that his alleged involvement was less significant than other people charged in the case. However, the government challenged that with surveillance footage captured in the aftermath of Robinson’s death, where Wilson allegedly ordered food and talked to other people involved in the shooting less than an hour after it happened. Moreover, the filing also accuses Wilson of being out on bond in a separate murder case in Chicago when he traveled to Los Angeles. It should be noted that he was eventually acquitted on those charges. However, prosecutors cited it as part of his criminal history.

What Charges Is Durk Facing?