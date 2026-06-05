Prosecutors Show Lil Durk's Murder Of Quando Rondo Lookalike In Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Prosecutors Lil Durk Murder Quando Rondo Lookalike Music Video
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Federal prosecutors are accusing Lil Durk of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo that killed Rondo's cousin Lul Pab.

Lil Durk continues to face an uphill battle in his murder-for-hire case. His legal team blasted attempts to bolster a weak case via a new indictment against him. In the indictment, XXL reports the appearance of a music video in which Durk kills a Quando Rondo lookalike and also claim he expressed that he can't let the death of King Von slide.

Yesterday (Thursday, June 4), prosecutors reportedly filed a third superseding indictment against The Voice in California. It added the additional charges of conspiracy to commit stalking and murder in aid of racketeering.

The music video in question is reportedly an unreleased visual for the song "Redman" that allegedly shows Durk shooting and killing a Rondo lookalike. As for the alleged Von statement, this came from an alleged text message of Smurk's prosecutors also included in the indictment.

"This indictment is lipstick on a pig," Lil Durk's legal team stated. "For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case. Now, just two months before trial, a trial that Durk Banks has demanded at every turn, they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor's back-up plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It's an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent, no matter how many indictments they want to throw at him."

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Prosecutors are accusing Lil Durk of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo back in 2022. This was in alleged retaliation for the murder of King Von in 2020, whose murderer was allegedly Quando affiliate Lul Tim.

Federal authorities claim Durk paid five men to travel to Los Angeles and murder Rondo. A shooting against him that year in L.A. resulted in the death of Quando's cousin Lul Pab. All six codefendants pleaded not guilty and await a scheduled trial start date of August 20.

Throughout it all, Lil Durk is trying to stay positive. His mother recently said he's "doing pretty good" in prison and cut off his locks ahead of the trial.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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