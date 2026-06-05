Prosecutors Show Lil Durk's Murder Of Quando Rondo Lookalike In Music Video

Lil Durk continues to face an uphill battle in his murder-for-hire case. His legal team blasted attempts to bolster a weak case via a new indictment against him. In the indictment, XXL reports the appearance of a music video in which Durk kills a Quando Rondo lookalike and also claim he expressed that he can't let the death of King Von slide.

Yesterday (Thursday, June 4), prosecutors reportedly filed a third superseding indictment against The Voice in California. It added the additional charges of conspiracy to commit stalking and murder in aid of racketeering.

The music video in question is reportedly an unreleased visual for the song "Redman" that allegedly shows Durk shooting and killing a Rondo lookalike. As for the alleged Von statement, this came from an alleged text message of Smurk's prosecutors also included in the indictment.

"This indictment is lipstick on a pig," Lil Durk's legal team stated. "For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case. Now, just two months before trial, a trial that Durk Banks has demanded at every turn, they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor's back-up plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It's an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent, no matter how many indictments they want to throw at him."

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Prosecutors are accusing Lil Durk of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo back in 2022. This was in alleged retaliation for the murder of King Von in 2020, whose murderer was allegedly Quando affiliate Lul Tim.

Federal authorities claim Durk paid five men to travel to Los Angeles and murder Rondo. A shooting against him that year in L.A. resulted in the death of Quando's cousin Lul Pab. All six codefendants pleaded not guilty and await a scheduled trial start date of August 20.