Lil Durk's Attorneys Respond To Latest Charges: "Lipstick On A Pig"

As reported yesterday, the feds are trying to add new charges to Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors charged the Chicago rapper with murder in aid of racketeering in relation to previous incidents, including a 2019 shooting in Atlanta and a 2022 murder in Chicago.

While the charges come right before Durk is expected to stand trial, his lawyers have called it “lipstick on a pig.”

“This indictment is lipstick on a pig. For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case,” the statement reads. “Now, just two months before trial – a trial that Durk Banks has demanded every turn – they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor’s backup plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It’s an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent. No matter how many indictments they want to throw at him.”

Durk’s attorneys have also stated, “Fairness matters. Due process matters.”

What Is Lil Durk Accused Of?

Prosecutors on the case have alleged that Durk acts as a leader of a Chicago-based gang who has offered rewards to members who commit violent acts on his behalf. This includes the murder of an alleged rival gang member in 2022 in his hometown.

The latest charges add to a list that includes “one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death,” per the DoJ’s website.