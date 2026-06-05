Lil Durk's Attorneys Respond To Latest Charges: "Lipstick On A Pig"

BY Aron A.
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Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
"The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent. No matter how many indictments they want to throw at him," his attorneys wrote.

As reported yesterday, the feds are trying to add new charges to Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors charged the Chicago rapper with murder in aid of racketeering in relation to previous incidents, including a 2019 shooting in Atlanta and a 2022 murder in Chicago. 

While the charges come right before Durk is expected to stand trial, his lawyers have called it “lipstick on a pig.”

“This indictment is lipstick on a pig. For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case,” the statement reads. “Now, just two months before trial – a trial that Durk Banks has demanded every turn – they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor’s backup plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It’s an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent. No matter how many indictments they want to throw at him.”

Durk’s attorneys have also stated, “Fairness matters. Due process matters.”

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

What Is Lil Durk Accused Of?

Prosecutors on the case have alleged that Durk acts as a leader of a Chicago-based gang who has offered rewards to members who commit violent acts on his behalf. This includes the murder of an alleged rival gang member in 2022 in his hometown.

The latest charges add to a list that includes “one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death,” per the DoJ’s website. 

We will keep you posted on any further updates regarding Lil Durk’s case. His trial is expected to begin on August 25, 2026.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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