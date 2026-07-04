Prosecutors In Lil Durk's Case Want To Hear Grand Jury Testimony Before Trial

Lil Durk is trying to separate new charges against him in his murder-for-hire case, but that's not all he must contend with before his trial begins. Prosecutors in this federal case are pushing to get grand jury testimony ahead of the trial, according to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins.

For those unaware, secrecy rules around grand jury investigations only exist to protect active ones. Now that this case is heading towards a trial, prosecutors want the defense team and themselves to have all the grand jury testimony information from that investigation before trial begins next month. The request reportedly emerged this past Thursday (July 2) in Los Angeles.

The judge in this case is expected to approve, and the Chicago rapper's lawyers reportedly did not object to the motion. Federal rules allow courts to release grand jury material in relation to upcoming trials, and both sides would benefit from its release in their preparations before witness testimony on the stand.

In addition, this motion does not indicate how the judge will rule on severance motions in Lil Durk's case. These relate to not just his legal team's efforts to separate new charges, but also reported efforts from his codefendants.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The grand jury filing covers prosecutors' planned witness list for the trial. We will see how the court rules on these matters and sets the pieces for trial, which will begin on August 20, 2026 if everything goes according to the current schedule.

Elsewhere, Lil Durk's attorneys blasted the charges against him. "This indictment is lipstick on a pig," his lawyers reportedly wrote about the new superseding indictment against their client. "Just two months before trial – a trial that Durk Banks has demanded [at] every turn – they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor’s backup plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It’s an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent. No matter how many indictments they want to throw at him."

Now, both sides of the court will have time to review grand jury testimony and prepare their cases accordingly.