Lil Durk Pushes To Separate New Charges Ahead Of August Trial

After spending nearly two years preparing to defend one criminal case, Lil Durk's attorneys say federal prosecutors significantly expanded the scope of the case just weeks before trial. According to AllHipHop, in a newly filed motion, the Chicago rapper's legal team argues the government introduced new racketeering allegations at the last minute, forcing the defense to investigate additional claims while preparing for a trial that could carry life-altering consequences.
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Durk Is Preparing For An Intense Trial
Rather than requesting another delay, Durk's attorneys are asking the court to split the newly added charges from the original case tied to the 2022 shooting that killed Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. If the court declines, the defense seeks dismissal of the entire indictment. According to the filing, prosecutors spent nearly two years building their case around the Los Angeles shooting before introducing a broader theory that alleges Durk was involved in a multi-state criminal enterprise, along with new charges that include racketeering murder and conspiracy to stalk.
The motion also argues that the timing raises constitutional concerns. Durk has remained in federal custody since October 2024 and, according to his attorneys, consistently objected to previous trial delays. The filing states that the defense must now review roughly a terabyte of additional discovery while investigating new allegations across multiple states, all with the August 20 trial date approaching. A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on July 27. It's a hearing that could determine whether the case proceeds as currently charged or takes a different path before trial.