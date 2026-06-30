Lil Durk Pushes To Separate New Charges Ahead Of August Trial

BY Erika Marie
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MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
A new court filing shows Lil Durk's attorneys pushing back against recently added racketeering charges ahead of his August trial.

After spending nearly two years preparing to defend one criminal case, Lil Durk's attorneys say federal prosecutors significantly expanded the scope of the case just weeks before trial. According to AllHipHop, in a newly filed motion, the Chicago rapper's legal team argues the government introduced new racketeering allegations at the last minute, forcing the defense to investigate additional claims while preparing for a trial that could carry life-altering consequences.

Read More: Lil Durk Says He’s “Working On Peace” Amid Trial Delay, Shares Song Snippet For 33rd Birthday

Durk Is Preparing For An Intense Trial

Rather than requesting another delay, Durk's attorneys are asking the court to split the newly added charges from the original case tied to the 2022 shooting that killed Quando Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. If the court declines, the defense seeks dismissal of the entire indictment. According to the filing, prosecutors spent nearly two years building their case around the Los Angeles shooting before introducing a broader theory that alleges Durk was involved in a multi-state criminal enterprise, along with new charges that include racketeering murder and conspiracy to stalk.

The motion also argues that the timing raises constitutional concerns. Durk has remained in federal custody since October 2024 and, according to his attorneys, consistently objected to previous trial delays. The filing states that the defense must now review roughly a terabyte of additional discovery while investigating new allegations across multiple states, all with the August 20 trial date approaching. A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on July 27. It's a hearing that could determine whether the case proceeds as currently charged or takes a different path before trial.

Read More: Quando Rondo Pays Tribute To Lul Pab On His Death's Anniversary
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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