Lil Durk's Attorney Claims Police Officers Are Telling Him To "Free Durk"

Lil Durk is currently in jail awaiting trial in his murder-for-hire case. Overall, Durk is facing life in prison if convicted on these charges. It is a case that has lots of fanfare surrounding it, although it will take a while before the proceedings get going.

In these kinds of cases, the prosecution needs to present an airtight case in order to win. Meanwhile, Durk is ready to fight fire with fire. He has hired a large legal team that consists of Drew Findling. Findling has certainly garnered a reputation over the years. It is believed that he is one of the best defense lawyers in the United States.

Durk believes Findling's hiring will ensure that he gets a legal victory. Meanwhile, at Summer Smash, Findling agreed that his chances of winning Durk's case are sky high right now.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation from Findling is that even police officers want him to "free Durk."

Drew Findling is Confident In Lil Durk

One has to wonder if this story is true or if Findling is just engaging in some kind of marketing tactic. Whatever the case may be, fans certainly appreciate the confidence. All too often do we see lawyers who seem almost embarrassed about their clients. Meanwhile, Findling clearly has a lot of pride in what he does and appears eager to defend Durk.

Whether or not this strategy wins them the case still remains to be seen. Findling believes Durk's side has already earned some legal wins and that this could set them up for a successful trial.