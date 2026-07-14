Judge In Lil Durk Case Scolds Prosecution And Grants Motion To Sever Charges

BY Alexander Cole
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MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Lil Durk is about to go on trial for murder-for-hire, and with his legal team fighting hard, he is gaining some ground.

UPDATE: The judge has granted Durk's motion to sever the Chicago and Atlanta allegations from his upcoming murder-for-hire trial. This information comes courtesy of Nancy Dillon.

Lil Durk is set to go on trial for alleged murder-for-hire in Los Angeles on August 20. However, in recent weeks, the prosecution has been adding to the case. For instance, the prosecution wants an alleged murder in Chicago and an alleged shooting in Atlanta to be part of the trial.

Today, Durk was in court with his legal team, consisting of Brian Steel, Drew Findling, Christy O'Connor, and Marissa Goldberg. They were there to argue that the "sweeping new charges" were added too late, and that his legal team was left with very little time to prepare their defense. They were there to argue that the allegations should be severed from the case, and at the very least, be placed in a different trial altogether.

According to Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone, that decision is going to come later today. However, what is known right now is that the judge had some harsh words for the prosecution and even scolded them during today's proceedings. Based on Dillon's assessment, there is a good chance the Chicago allegations will be taken out of the trial.

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Lil Durk Ruling To Come Later Today

The final decision will be made later today. Simply put, fans will have to wait a few hours before a decision is finally made. That said, this is still good news for Durk and his case.

While speaking to the media, his lawyers appeared quite happy with the judge's assessment, stating that there were some thorough dealings in the court.

Of course, this is an incredibly important trial for Durk, whose life is on the line. If convicted, he could be facing upwards of life in prison.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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