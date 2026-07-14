Judge In Lil Durk Case Scolds Prosecution And Grants Motion To Sever Charges

UPDATE: The judge has granted Durk's motion to sever the Chicago and Atlanta allegations from his upcoming murder-for-hire trial. This information comes courtesy of Nancy Dillon.

Lil Durk is set to go on trial for alleged murder-for-hire in Los Angeles on August 20. However, in recent weeks, the prosecution has been adding to the case. For instance, the prosecution wants an alleged murder in Chicago and an alleged shooting in Atlanta to be part of the trial.

Today, Durk was in court with his legal team, consisting of Brian Steel, Drew Findling, Christy O'Connor, and Marissa Goldberg. They were there to argue that the "sweeping new charges" were added too late, and that his legal team was left with very little time to prepare their defense. They were there to argue that the allegations should be severed from the case, and at the very least, be placed in a different trial altogether.

According to Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone, that decision is going to come later today. However, what is known right now is that the judge had some harsh words for the prosecution and even scolded them during today's proceedings. Based on Dillon's assessment, there is a good chance the Chicago allegations will be taken out of the trial.

Lil Durk Ruling To Come Later Today

The final decision will be made later today. Simply put, fans will have to wait a few hours before a decision is finally made. That said, this is still good news for Durk and his case.

While speaking to the media, his lawyers appeared quite happy with the judge's assessment, stating that there were some thorough dealings in the court.