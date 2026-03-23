Lil Baby Caught On The Phone With Lil Durk As Trial Approaches

BY Zachary Horvath
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Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Lil Baby and Lil Durk perform at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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With Lil Durk being behind bars for nearly two full years, communication can be tricky, But Lil Baby is letting him know he's always here.

Lil Durk is still in jail as his murder-for-case prepares to go to trial later this year. He's been in custody for nearly two full years at this point and we can only imagine the frustration and anxiousness he must be experiencing on a day-to-day basis.

He's done what he can in regard to checking in on his family, recently wishing his wife, India Royale, a happy birthday. "Thank you for being by my side, thank you for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for saving my life," he said via a voice message.

"You my heart, you my soulmate, and you my wife. You my safe place and my balance."

Moreover, him and his daughter, Bella, shared a cute moment over the phone despite it facing some backlash.

We say all of this say, Lil Durk hasn't gone ghost on those that have helped him get to where he is now. But sometimes, that love isn't reciprocated, especially when a person is behind bars. Luckily, The Voice has a great circle around him as evidenced by Lil Baby reaching out via phone call.

In a wholesome clip making the rounds online, Durk's Voice of the Heroes collaborator assures him that he hasn't forgotten about him despite the circumstances.

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Brian Steel Joins Lil Durk's Legal Team

Durk thanked his "EVERY CHANCE I GET" costar for the ring and overall, it's hard not to crack a smile at this exchange. It's unclear how long their call was as the clip itself is just a few seconds long.

But we hope that these two were able to catch up and remind each other how much they mean to each other.

Hopefully, this murder-for-hire case will blow over later this year at the earliest. Jury selection for it begins on August 20 and the future group of individuals will decide if Durk is guilty of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo which wound up taking the latter's cousins' life.

The Chicago rapper is assembling a strong legal team to fight for his freedom. On top of Drew Findling, Brian Steel, the man who helped Young Thug beat his lengthy RICO case, is onboard as of earlier this month.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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