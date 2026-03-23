Lil Baby Caught On The Phone With Lil Durk As Trial Approaches

Lil Durk is still in jail as his murder-for-case prepares to go to trial later this year. He's been in custody for nearly two full years at this point and we can only imagine the frustration and anxiousness he must be experiencing on a day-to-day basis.

He's done what he can in regard to checking in on his family, recently wishing his wife, India Royale, a happy birthday. "Thank you for being by my side, thank you for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for saving my life," he said via a voice message.

"You my heart, you my soulmate, and you my wife. You my safe place and my balance."

Moreover, him and his daughter, Bella, shared a cute moment over the phone despite it facing some backlash.

We say all of this say, Lil Durk hasn't gone ghost on those that have helped him get to where he is now. But sometimes, that love isn't reciprocated, especially when a person is behind bars. Luckily, The Voice has a great circle around him as evidenced by Lil Baby reaching out via phone call.

In a wholesome clip making the rounds online, Durk's Voice of the Heroes collaborator assures him that he hasn't forgotten about him despite the circumstances.

Brian Steel Joins Lil Durk's Legal Team

Durk thanked his "EVERY CHANCE I GET" costar for the ring and overall, it's hard not to crack a smile at this exchange. It's unclear how long their call was as the clip itself is just a few seconds long.

But we hope that these two were able to catch up and remind each other how much they mean to each other.

Hopefully, this murder-for-hire case will blow over later this year at the earliest. Jury selection for it begins on August 20 and the future group of individuals will decide if Durk is guilty of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo which wound up taking the latter's cousins' life.