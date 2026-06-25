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Lil Durk case
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Lil Durk's Attorney Claims Police Officers Are Telling Him To "Free Durk"
Lil Durk is being represented by Drew Findling, who is feeling very confident that his client is going to win his murder-for-hire case.
By
Alexander Cole
June 25, 2026