Lil Durk's Prosecutors Reportedly Want To Add More Charges Before His Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lil Durk Prosecutors Add More Charges Before Trial
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Lil Durk's codefendant Deandre Wilson's team recently claimed prosecutors informed them of plans to add more incidents to the federal case.

Lil Durk and his OTF label are trying to keep things moving amid all the chaos of his murder-for-hire case, which also involves other codefendants and alleged co-conspirators in the 2022 Los Angeles murder of Lul Pab. However, things might get even more complex for them.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, they might have more charges against them in the federal L.A. case. This reportedly comes from a May 21 court filing from the team of Deandre Wilson, one of Smurk's codefendants.

Furthermore, the filing requested a federal judge to grant bond and claimed prosecutors told defense lawyers on May 13 that they were deliberating about adding more charges in this case by June 3. More specifically, they would reportedly be over two older alleged incidents connected to Durk and OTF.

The first is reportedly a January 2022 shooting in Chicago that led to the death of Stephon Mack. Reportedly, unsealed documents claimed Durk was responsible, but he received no charges.

The second is reportedly an Atlanta shooting in January of 2019. The Voice reportedly faced felony charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault, but the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office dropped them in 2022. Although probable cause reportedly existed for his arrest, prosecutors chose to walk away, and his attorney claimed prosecutors mistakenly believed his association with folks involved in the shooting was enough to connect him.

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When Is Lil Durk's Trial?
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, codefendant Deandre Wilson's lawyers claim these potential new charges could result in a logistical nightmare in Lil Durk's trial, which is currently set for late August of this year. The new charges would require more discovery, arraignments, motions, hearings... The list goes on. Wilson's lawyers argue these potential new charges have nothing to do with their client, and thus, he should be out on bond while his actual case develops.

We will see if there are any updates sooner or later that indicate what the next steps in this case are. Elsewhere, Lil Durk's peers are supporting him, whereas his enemies are celebrating his downfall. Durk's just trying to keep his head high amid these matters.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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