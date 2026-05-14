Young Thug Begs God For Lil Durk’s Freedom

BY Aron A.
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Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Young Thug wants to see Lil Durk come home soon.

Young Thug won’t let the world forget about Lil Durk as he awaits trial. The two rappers formed a strong bond over the course of their careers, never holding back their support for each other, especially in times of need. For Thug, he could count on Lil Durk to keep his name alive and well during his incarceration amid the YSL trial. And clearly, Young Thug has no problem returning the favor.

As Lil Durk awaits his murder-for-hire trial, Young Thug pleaded for divine intervention, writing, “Free smurk please god.”

Unfortunately, some of the responses weren’t exactly what he wanted. A few of them accused him of ratting, while others claimed that he turned his back on NBA Youngboy. 

“This is why YoungBoy is king slime. You’re a rat and betrayed your SMM brother to dick ride a Chicago outsider,” one user wrote

Thug hasn’t responded to the backlash. However, he is keeping Durk in his thoughts during this time, clearly. 

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Lil Durk’s OTF Has A New CEO

Although everyone is basically waiting until August for Durk’s trial to start, there have been a few new updates. Most recently, his label, OTF (Only The Family), appointed a new CEO, Cedrick "SB" Earsery, who previously served as the COO and the manager for Durk.

“Only The Family has always been rooted in exactly that, family," Earsery reportedly stated in a statement obtained by AllHipHop. "Everything we’ve built, every door we’ve opened, stems from that foundation. My mission as CEO is to bring it back to its truest form. Creating hope and real opportunity for young people in inner cities and beyond. Showing them that no matter where you come from, your path doesn’t have to define your ceiling. [...] The name says it all, Only The Family. That’s not just branding, that’s our blueprint. I want to return this collective to what it was always set out to be: a place rooted in purpose, where young people can see something different for themselves and have the infrastructure to pursue it."

Lil Durk's trial is reportedly expected to begin on August 25th. We'll keep you posted on any further updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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