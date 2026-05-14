Young Thug Begs God For Lil Durk’s Freedom

Young Thug won’t let the world forget about Lil Durk as he awaits trial. The two rappers formed a strong bond over the course of their careers, never holding back their support for each other, especially in times of need. For Thug, he could count on Lil Durk to keep his name alive and well during his incarceration amid the YSL trial. And clearly, Young Thug has no problem returning the favor.

As Lil Durk awaits his murder-for-hire trial, Young Thug pleaded for divine intervention, writing, “Free smurk please god.”

Unfortunately, some of the responses weren’t exactly what he wanted. A few of them accused him of ratting, while others claimed that he turned his back on NBA Youngboy.

“This is why YoungBoy is king slime. You’re a rat and betrayed your SMM brother to dick ride a Chicago outsider,” one user wrote.

Thug hasn’t responded to the backlash. However, he is keeping Durk in his thoughts during this time, clearly.

Lil Durk’s OTF Has A New CEO

Although everyone is basically waiting until August for Durk’s trial to start, there have been a few new updates. Most recently, his label, OTF (Only The Family), appointed a new CEO, Cedrick "SB" Earsery, who previously served as the COO and the manager for Durk.

“Only The Family has always been rooted in exactly that, family," Earsery reportedly stated in a statement obtained by AllHipHop. "Everything we’ve built, every door we’ve opened, stems from that foundation. My mission as CEO is to bring it back to its truest form. Creating hope and real opportunity for young people in inner cities and beyond. Showing them that no matter where you come from, your path doesn’t have to define your ceiling. [...] The name says it all, Only The Family. That’s not just branding, that’s our blueprint. I want to return this collective to what it was always set out to be: a place rooted in purpose, where young people can see something different for themselves and have the infrastructure to pursue it."

Lil Durk's trial is reportedly expected to begin on August 25th. We'll keep you posted on any further updates.