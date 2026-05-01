Lil Durk's OTF Label Appoints New CEO Amid Durk's Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk is seeing support not just from his rap peers amid his incarceration over his murder-for-hire case, but also from his business partners. According to AllHipHop, his record label Only The Family (OTF) just appointed a new CEO to lead the collective into the future, and it's Cedrick "SB" Earsery.

Earsery previously served as COO of OTF and manager of Durk. In a statement reportedly obtained by the publication, he spoke on its direction.

"Only The Family has always been rooted in exactly that, family," Earsery reportedly stated. "Everything we’ve built, every door we’ve opened, stems from that foundation. My mission as CEO is to bring it back to its truest form. Creating hope and real opportunity for young people in inner cities and beyond. Showing them that no matter where you come from, your path doesn’t have to define your ceiling. [...] The name says it all, Only The Family. That’s not just branding, that’s our blueprint. I want to return this collective to what it was always set out to be: a place rooted in purpose, where young people can see something different for themselves and have the infrastructure to pursue it."

How Long Has Lil Durk Been In Jail?

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reportedly, this is not just a temporary move while Lil Durk fights his case. Cedrick "SB" Earsery is getting things in order for Durk's potential return and reportedly planning key expansions in his absence or in the event of his permanent absence. OTF reportedly wants to engage with artist management, film and TV production, sports partnerships, philanthropy, and more.

The Voice founded Only The Family in Chicago's South Side in 2010 and built it up along with Earsery's assistance. Earsery reportedly inked Durk's Def Jam deal in 2012, served as Vice President of A&R at Timbaland's Mosley Music Group, arranged OTF's Sony AWAY distribution deal two years ago, led the Deep Thoughts rollout, and founded NuKool Multimedia Creative Collective.

Lil Durk has been behind bars since October of 2024. His trial is reportedly set to begin on August 25 of this year. We will see where OTF goes in the future under Cedrick "SB" Earsery's leadership.