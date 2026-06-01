Lil Durk's Mom Says He Cut His Locks & Is "Doing Pretty Good" Behind Bars

BY Erika Marie
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MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports

One can't imagine how difficult recent years have been for Lashawnda Woodard. While watching her son Lil Durk become one of Chicago's biggest Rap stars, she has also witnessed a staggering amount of loss. In 2021, Durk's older brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr., was shot and killed outside a suburban Chicago nightclub. It was a tragedy that devastated the family and added to the long list of loved ones the rapper has mourned publicly throughout his career.

Today, Woodard faces another painful chapter as her son remains behind bars awaiting trial on federal murder-for-hire charges. Durk has been locked up since October 2024 after prosecutors accused him of involvement in a plot connected to the 2022 killing of Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, the cousin of rapper Quando Rondo. He has pleaded not guilty and continues fighting the charges. For a mother who has already buried one son, the uncertainty surrounding Lil Durk's future adds another layer of heartbreak. During a recent sitdown with the Victim or Villain podcast, she gave updates on how she's maintained throughout this ordeal.

Read More: Lil Durk Says He’s “Working On Peace” Amid Trial Delay, Shares Song Snippet For 33rd Birthday

Durk's Mom Shares How She Found Out About His Charges

"It's like I lost another child," Woodard began. "It hurts. It hurts, like—I couldn't believe it. And, I knew something [was wrong] because I kept calling his phone, and he don't answer. And then I called his sisters, 'Have you heard from him?' They like, nah. I text him but...so, finally I got the call. And I'm like, 'Oh my god.'" She added that it was Durk who rang her line to inform her about his legal situation.

At the time, the rapper was in Florida, and Woodard said that it took a "couple of days" for her Durk to call her. The host went on to call Durk one of the kindest celebrities she's ever met. She also said that he loves his kids and cares about giving back to the community that raised him.

"Every time I talk to him, it's never serious. So, he's doing pretty good," Woodard replied. When asked if Durk cut off his locs, his mother confirmed that "he did." Check out the full episode of Lashawnda Woodard on the Victim or Villain podcast below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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