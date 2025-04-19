DJ Akademiks & Wack 100 Refuse To Stop Fighting Over Big U & Bricc Baby RICO Case

The Big U and Bricc Baby RICO case has caused a lot of controversy in the hip-hop media space for its various podcast references, and DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 are among the folks on the front lines of that discussion. However, they don't exactly see eye to eye.

While this RICO situation was the base of their recent argument on Akademiks' livestream, they went at each other for more general reasons relating to their podcast coverage and media remarks on criminal and street affairs. Basically, the summary is this: Ak admits to doing "police" stuff online and thinks Wack is a hypocrite for criticizing that, and the music executive defended his content because he's only looking at paperwork and isn't trying to solve things to the extent the streamer is.

However, DJ Akademiks called Wack 100 out for being inconsistent with this model. In response, Wack said Ak is nothing like them, and while we doubt this will fully rift their relationship, it's a big argument they've already had a lot.

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Wack 100 Beefing?

"Ak, respectfully, you say you my brother, you're running a narrative, and I don't respect," Wack 100 barked at DJ Akademiks in a previous social media message. "But this is what I will do, Ak. You papered up. $50,000, $100,000, a meal ticket, me and you can put it up in escrow. You can hire your attorneys. Other paperwork is going to continue to come out. And if it says in any of that paperwork that Wack 100 was questioned by the feds – whether I said nothing or not, just questioned about Big U and the Big U empire, about Luce Cannon, about any name involved in that situation to this current day – you win the money."