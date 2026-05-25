Gucci Mane Shown Love At Birthday Bash ATL 2026 Amid Pooh Shiesty Case

BY Alexander Cole
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Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane reacts during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Gucci Mane has been criticized for his alleged handling of the Pooh Shiesty situation, although this weekend, the artist received support.

Gucci Mane has been the subject of some widespread internet scrutiny as of late. Overall, this is due to the ongoing Pooh Shiesty situation. If you are unaware, Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and Pooh Shiesty's father are all under investigation for allegedly kidnapping Gucci over a contract dispute.

It was reported that Gucci Mane spoke to the local police; however, he has not cooperated with federal authorities. Despite this, there are some fans and detractors who are looking to label the legendary artist as a "rat." He has been called that in public, and the hip-hop commentator space has been filled with various snitching debates.

However, the internet and real life are two very different places. Case in point, Gucci Mane was performing at Birthday Bash ATL 2026 over the weekend. Numerous Atlanta legends participated in the event, including Gucci. As you will see in the footage below, he received a huge crowd response and was shown a ton of love, all things considered.

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Gucci Mane Performs In Atlanta

T.I., 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy, and Waka Flocka Flame were among some of the names in attendance for the event. It just goes to show that despite the headlines, Gucci Mane is still one of the biggest names in Atlanta's historic rap scene.

Furthermore, this all just goes to show that most hardcore fans look beyond the noise. They simply want to listen to the music and let the performances wash over them.

As for the Pooh Shiesty case, a trial date of July 6 has been tentatively set. Evidence still needs to be presented, and for now, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Gucci Mane's willingness to testify.

Either way, this is a developing story that we will be keeping tabs on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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