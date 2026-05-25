Gucci Mane has been the subject of some widespread internet scrutiny as of late. Overall, this is due to the ongoing Pooh Shiesty situation. If you are unaware, Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and Pooh Shiesty's father are all under investigation for allegedly kidnapping Gucci over a contract dispute.

It was reported that Gucci Mane spoke to the local police; however, he has not cooperated with federal authorities. Despite this, there are some fans and detractors who are looking to label the legendary artist as a "rat." He has been called that in public, and the hip-hop commentator space has been filled with various snitching debates.

However, the internet and real life are two very different places. Case in point, Gucci Mane was performing at Birthday Bash ATL 2026 over the weekend. Numerous Atlanta legends participated in the event, including Gucci. As you will see in the footage below, he received a huge crowd response and was shown a ton of love, all things considered.

Gucci Mane Performs In Atlanta

T.I., 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy, and Waka Flocka Flame were among some of the names in attendance for the event. It just goes to show that despite the headlines, Gucci Mane is still one of the biggest names in Atlanta's historic rap scene.

Furthermore, this all just goes to show that most hardcore fans look beyond the noise. They simply want to listen to the music and let the performances wash over them.

As for the Pooh Shiesty case, a trial date of July 6 has been tentatively set. Evidence still needs to be presented, and for now, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Gucci Mane's willingness to testify.