Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Paying Men $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane

Pooh Shiesty is currently awaiting trial in his Gucci Mane robbery case, and now, new alleged evidence is being presented.

Going forward, Pooh Shiesty remains in prison. Meanwhile, his father and Big30 are out on bond, albeit with some restrictions imposed. A detention hearing for the artist will be held on July 21. It is here where he will learn whether or not he will remain behind bars until February, which is when the trial is slated to take place.

According to the latest filing, there are images of Rodgers and other defendants flexing what appears to be their alleged payment. Money spreads were the preferred method of doing so. In fact, there is one alleged text message which seems to suggest each man was only paid upwards of $5K for their troubles.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!