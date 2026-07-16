Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Paying Men $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane

BY Alexander Cole
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty is currently awaiting trial in his Gucci Mane robbery case, and now, new alleged evidence is being presented.

Terrance Rodgers, a codefendant in the Pooh Shiesty-Gucci Mane case, recently requested a detention hearing. According to XXL, the prosecution has issued a response, and it is certainly not a favorable one for the defense.

According to the prosecution's latest filing, Rodgers is being accused of taking payment for the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane. In fact, prosecutors are saying multiple men were paid for the alleged incident. As a result, they believe Rodgers should remain behind bars.

"Rodgers did not participate in this offense based on pure altruism alone. Instead, Rodgers appeared to have been compensated for his role," the filing says.

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New Alleged Evidence Surfaces In Pooh Shiesty Case

According to the latest filing, there are images of Rodgers and other defendants flexing what appears to be their alleged payment. Money spreads were the preferred method of doing so. In fact, there is one alleged text message which seems to suggest each man was only paid upwards of $5K for their troubles.

"Stupid b**ch a*s ni**a yo whole crew full of lames ni**a paid y'all 5K a piece for a 15mill hit y'all some suckas," the message states.

Going forward, Pooh Shiesty remains in prison. Meanwhile, his father and Big30 are out on bond, albeit with some restrictions imposed. A detention hearing for the artist will be held on July 21. It is here where he will learn whether or not he will remain behind bars until February, which is when the trial is slated to take place.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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