Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Paying Men $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane

Terrance Rodgers, a codefendant in the Pooh Shiesty-Gucci Mane case, recently requested a detention hearing. According to XXL, the prosecution has issued a response, and it is certainly not a favorable one for the defense.
According to the prosecution's latest filing, Rodgers is being accused of taking payment for the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane. In fact, prosecutors are saying multiple men were paid for the alleged incident. As a result, they believe Rodgers should remain behind bars.
"Rodgers did not participate in this offense based on pure altruism alone. Instead, Rodgers appeared to have been compensated for his role," the filing says.
Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?
New Alleged Evidence Surfaces In Pooh Shiesty Case
According to the latest filing, there are images of Rodgers and other defendants flexing what appears to be their alleged payment. Money spreads were the preferred method of doing so. In fact, there is one alleged text message which seems to suggest each man was only paid upwards of $5K for their troubles.
"Stupid b**ch a*s ni**a yo whole crew full of lames ni**a paid y'all 5K a piece for a 15mill hit y'all some suckas," the message states.
Going forward, Pooh Shiesty remains in prison. Meanwhile, his father and Big30 are out on bond, albeit with some restrictions imposed. A detention hearing for the artist will be held on July 21. It is here where he will learn whether or not he will remain behind bars until February, which is when the trial is slated to take place.