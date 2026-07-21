Judge Rejects Pooh Shiesty's Bond Proposal In Gucci Mane Case

An offer to spend up to $700,000 on private security wasn't enough to convince a federal judge to release Pooh Shiesty as he awaits trial in the criminal case involving Gucci Mane. During a detention hearing in Dallas on Tuesday, attorneys for the Memphis rapper proposed placing Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams, under 24-hour supervision by a private security firm if he were granted bond. Texas Public Radio reports that a representative for the Houston-based company testified that the level of monitoring would be comparable to the protection provided to an attorney general.
Senior U.S. District Judge David Godbey denied the request, marking the second time Williams has been refused pretrial release. The judge concluded there was "no condition or combination of conditions" that would reasonably protect the public, describing Williams as a dangerous person.
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Williams has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of kidnapping and attempting to extort Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, during a January meeting at a Dallas recording studio. Prosecutors allege Williams forced the rapper to release him from his recording contract with The New 1017 Records while armed with a Draco-style firearm. They have also cited video they say captured part of the encounter.
Federal prosecutors argued Williams should remain in custody because the alleged offenses occurred while he was serving supervised release following his 2022 federal firearms conspiracy conviction. Court filings further allege that a former supervision officer created unauthorized travel passes that allowed Williams to leave home confinement for unapproved trips, including the day prosecutors say the alleged incident took place. Records indicate the employee was later terminated. Shiesty remains in federal custody, and his trial is reportedly scheduled to begin in February 2027.