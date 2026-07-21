Lontrell Williams

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Music
Judge Rejects Pooh Shiesty's Bond Proposal In Gucci Mane Case
A federal judge ruled that around-the-clock private security wasn't enough to justify releasing Pooh Shiesty before his 2027 trial.
By
Erika Marie
July 21, 2026