T.I. Clarifies Verzuz Comments After Timbaland's Reaction

T.I.'s recent remarks about Verzuz stirred up a bit of controversy, and now they have elicited a response from Timbaland himself. For years, T.I. has teased the idea that he was ready for a Verzuz, even naming a few worthy opponents that he would see on the stage. It was just earlier this year that he and 50 Cent even engaged in a back-and-forth about Verzuz, which led the Harris family to run to the booth to unleash bars on Fif.
It seems that after having some time to think things over, T.I. has had a change of heart. While chatting with the Joe Budden Podcast, he disparaged the platform. “I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain’t even interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there in that sh*t, bruh. That sh*t poor people activity,” the Atlanta icon said. “I’m 45. What I’m doing going back-and-forth with a n*gga, man? Like, for what, bro?”
Read More: T.I. Claims 50 Cent Is Avoiding A Verzuz Battle With Him, 50 Calls Him A Snitch
Tip Details His Intentions
There are many great minds who helped make Verzuz become the success it is today, but Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are the frontrunners. The two hitmaking producers have been instrumental in the evolution of Verzuz, creating a platform that changed the game in the type of Hip Hop performances fans now expect on a regular basis. So, it was expected that, following T.I.'s remarks circulating online, Tim or Swizz would react quickly. The Virginia icon was the first with just one word: "Huh?"
Later, Tip returned to explain his initial comments, stating, "First of all, I was drinking." Then he said he was speaking from his own experience regarding being considered for the platform. T.I. added that he wasn't interested in creating another list of artists he would like to match up against because, when he did that before, it turned into bickering on social media. Check it out below.