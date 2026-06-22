T.I. Clarifies Verzuz Comments After Timbaland's Reaction

After T.I. called Verzuz "poor people activity," Timbaland was confused. Tip returned to explain himself after being criticized.

Later, Tip returned to explain his initial comments, stating, "First of all, I was drinking." Then he said he was speaking from his own experience regarding being considered for the platform. T.I. added that he wasn't interested in creating another list of artists he would like to match up against because, when he did that before, it turned into bickering on social media . Check it out below.

There are many great minds who helped make Verzuz become the success it is today, but Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are the frontrunners. The two hitmaking producers have been instrumental in the evolution of Verzuz, creating a platform that changed the game in the type of Hip Hop performances fans now expect on a regular basis. So, it was expected that, following T.I.'s remarks circulating online, Tim or Swizz would react quickly. The Virginia icon was the first with just one word: "Huh?"

It seems that after having some time to think things over, T.I. has had a change of heart. While chatting with the Joe Budden Podcast, he disparaged the platform . “I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain’t even interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there in that sh*t, bruh. That sh*t poor people activity,” the Atlanta icon said. “I’m 45. What I’m doing going back-and-forth with a n*gga, man? Like, for what, bro?”

T.I. 's recent remarks about Verzuz stirred up a bit of controversy, and now they have elicited a response from Timbaland himself. For years, T.I. has teased the idea that he was ready for a Verzuz, even naming a few worthy opponents that he would see on the stage. It was just earlier this year that he and 50 Cent even engaged in a back-and-forth about Verzuz , which led the Harris family to run to the booth to unleash bars on Fif.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.