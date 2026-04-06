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Verzuz Matchups
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Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026
Usher vs. Chris Brown, Megan vs. Cardi, and more matchups with the catalog and history to carry Verzuz.
By
Erika Marie
April 06, 2026