Big Tigger & Wife Respond Separately To Abuse Allegations

For days, Big Tigger has been the subject of speculation after his wife shared an enigmatic post on social media. Alicia Brown recently appeared online in a video clip where she is seen crying with a bruised face and what looked to be stitches around her eyebrow. In addition to the troubling injuries, Brown wrote, "Someone ask my husband why my face happened."
Moreover, Brown suggested that the V-103 DJ was also in a relationship with Francesca Amiker, his co-host at the station. Unsurprisingly, the story was picked up and quickly circulated online, with Tigger and Amiker facing backlash over the perceived alleged abuse and affair. Tigger was noticeably absent from work for four days, but he returned to deny any allegations that he hurt Brown or cheated on his wife.
Read More: Tasha K Claims Big Tigger's Wife Is Lying About Alleged Domestic Abuse
Big Tigger & Alicia Brown Make Statements
Yesterday, TMZ reported that police were investigating the incident, and Tigger decided to address the controversy live on air. “I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he said earlier today (June 12). “Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.”
Additionally, TheJasmineBrand reported that Brown, through her representative, also issued a statement. Now, she is blaming the public for creating false narratives. “I want to be clear: I have never called my husband an abuser," Brown stated. "Social media has drawn its own conclusions from information that was shared, but those conclusions are not statements I have made.”
Amiker has also taken to social media to deny that she and Big Tigger were romantically involved. She called the allegations "completely false" and said she's never been entangled with a married man.