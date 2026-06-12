Big Tigger & Wife Respond Separately To Abuse Allegations

After his wife shared photos of her bruised face, Big Tigger is "categorically" denying allegations that he is responsible.

Yesterday, TMZ reported that police were investigating the incident, and Tigger decided to address the controversy live on air. “I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he said earlier today (June 12). “Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.”

Moreover, Brown suggested that the V-103 DJ was also in a relationship with Francesca Amiker, his co-host at the station. Unsurprisingly, the story was picked up and quickly circulated online, with Tigger and Amiker facing backlash over the perceived alleged abuse and affair. Tigger was noticeably absent from work for four days, but he returned to deny any allegations that he hurt Brown or cheated on his wife.

For days, Big Tigger has been the subject of speculation after his wife shared an enigmatic post on social media. Alicia Brown recently appeared online in a video clip where she is seen crying with a bruised face and what looked to be stitches around her eyebrow. In addition to the troubling injuries, Brown wrote, "Someone ask my husband why my face happened."

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.