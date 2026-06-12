Francesca Amiker

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Big Tigger & Wife Respond Separately To Abuse Allegations
After his wife shared photos of her bruised face, Big Tigger is "categorically" denying allegations that he is responsible.
By
Erika Marie
June 12, 2026