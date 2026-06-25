Big Tigger Hit With Protective Order, Can No Longer Go Near Wife And Kids

BY Alexander Cole
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MLS: FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC
May 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Radio personality Big Tigger drives the golden spike before a game between Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Big Tigger was arrested over the weekend for alleged battery and child cruelty, which has since led to a protective order.

Big Tigger has been under fire as of late over allegations of abuse from his wife, Alicia Brown. Brown had taken to social media, showcasing some devastating head injuries that required stitches. She alleges the radio host had given her these injuries and that police would be involved.

Over the weekend, the former "Rap City" host was arrested on battery and child cruelty charges. He eventually bonded out, although on Wednesday, he was hit with a protective order concerning Brown and his children.

According to TMZ, Big Tigger cannot speak to his children or have any contact with them. Furthermore, he must stay 200 yards away from Brown and the kids. From there, Brown and the children have been granted exclusive use of the family home, while Big Tigger must remove all Ring cameras from the premises.

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Big Tigger Protective Order

The Atlanta radio host took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he proclaimed his innocence.

"I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me," he said. "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life. Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light."

There will be a hearing on July 13, which will determine the future of the protective order. This remains a developing story that we will keep you updated on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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