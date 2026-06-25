Big Tigger Hit With Protective Order, Can No Longer Go Near Wife And Kids

Big Tigger has been under fire as of late over allegations of abuse from his wife, Alicia Brown. Brown had taken to social media, showcasing some devastating head injuries that required stitches. She alleges the radio host had given her these injuries and that police would be involved.

Over the weekend, the former "Rap City" host was arrested on battery and child cruelty charges. He eventually bonded out, although on Wednesday, he was hit with a protective order concerning Brown and his children.

According to TMZ, Big Tigger cannot speak to his children or have any contact with them. Furthermore, he must stay 200 yards away from Brown and the kids. From there, Brown and the children have been granted exclusive use of the family home, while Big Tigger must remove all Ring cameras from the premises.

Big Tigger Protective Order

The Atlanta radio host took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he proclaimed his innocence.

"I unequivocally deny every allegation that has been made against me," he said. "For the past 30+ years, I have built my life around relationships and community. Those who know me know the man, father, husband, and friend I have been throughout my life. Because this is an active legal matter, I am limited in what I can say. What I can say is that I have complete confidence in the facts and in the legal process. I will continue to cooperate fully and trust that the truth will come to light."