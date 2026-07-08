Father Of Alicia Brown's Missing Child, Ailea, Speaks Out

Just weeks after a bitter public dispute between Alicia Brown and Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger made headlines, Brown is now facing a separate and far more serious legal case. Authorities in Georgia arrested the estranged wife of the longtime radio host on outstanding warrants tied to the May 2019 disappearance of her daughter, Ailea Brown. It is a case that has remained unresolved for years and is now back in the spotlight.
According to investigators, Brown was taken into custody during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85 after law enforcement received a "be on the lookout" alert connected to warrants issued in Maryland. Officials say the warrants are related to Ailea's disappearance, as well as a separate child custody interference case in Georgia. Two children who were inside Brown's vehicle at the time of her arrest were recovered safely. Brown's arrest comes less than a month after Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, faced unrelated domestic violence allegations stemming from an ongoing dispute between the estranged couple.
Read More: Big Tigger's Wife Alicia Brown Arrested Over Outstanding Kidnapping Warrant
The renewed attention has also prompted the missing child's father, Durrell Williams, to speak publicly as the case returns to the national conversation.
“So they haven’t located Ailea yet. They’re still searching," he told the Nina & Joe Afternoon Show. "She’s alive. She’s definitely alive, I can confirm that... I’ve always known that. I’ve always known pretty much what was going on. To be honest with you, I hate it had to be who they have in custody because that’s still her mom, and all of this was for nothing. All of this was for nothing.”
This just adds another intense layer to a disappearance that has remained unresolved for nearly seven years. Brown remains in custody as authorities work through the extradition process, and the allegations against her have not yet been tested in court. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.