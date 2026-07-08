Father Of Alicia Brown's Missing Child, Ailea, Speaks Out

BY Erika Marie
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BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Alicia Brown and Big Tigger attend BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on June 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Durrell Williams reportedly claims that he knows his daughter, Ailea, is alive. She was reported missing in May 2019.

Just weeks after a bitter public dispute between Alicia Brown and Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger made headlines, Brown is now facing a separate and far more serious legal case. Authorities in Georgia arrested the estranged wife of the longtime radio host on outstanding warrants tied to the May 2019 disappearance of her daughter, Ailea Brown. It is a case that has remained unresolved for years and is now back in the spotlight.

According to investigators, Brown was taken into custody during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85 after law enforcement received a "be on the lookout" alert connected to warrants issued in Maryland. Officials say the warrants are related to Ailea's disappearance, as well as a separate child custody interference case in Georgia. Two children who were inside Brown's vehicle at the time of her arrest were recovered safely. Brown's arrest comes less than a month after Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, faced unrelated domestic violence allegations stemming from an ongoing dispute between the estranged couple.

Read More: Big Tigger's Wife Alicia Brown Arrested Over Outstanding Kidnapping Warrant

The renewed attention has also prompted the missing child's father, Durrell Williams, to speak publicly as the case returns to the national conversation.

“So they haven’t located Ailea yet. They’re still searching," he told the Nina & Joe Afternoon Show. "She’s alive. She’s definitely alive, I can confirm that... I’ve always known that. I’ve always known pretty much what was going on. To be honest with you, I hate it had to be who they have in custody because that’s still her mom, and all of this was for nothing. All of this was for nothing.”

This just adds another intense layer to a disappearance that has remained unresolved for nearly seven years. Brown remains in custody as authorities work through the extradition process, and the allegations against her have not yet been tested in court. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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