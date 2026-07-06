The Big Tigger Morning Show

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Big Tigger Steps Away From V-103 Radio Show Following Arrest
Big Tigger was recently arrested on domestic violence charges, and now, he is making a difficult professional decision.
By
Alexander Cole
July 06, 2026