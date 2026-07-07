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California Mountain Snake
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Vanessa Bryant Just Previewed A New Kobe 9 Colorway
Vanessa Bryant just revealed a brand new Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM colorway called "California Mountain Snake."
By
Ben Atkinson
July 07, 2026